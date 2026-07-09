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Previous
Photo 4209
9july
quick photo between rains today…for the weekly quote challenge-61
9th July 2026
9th Jul 26
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amyK
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@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
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2
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365
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iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
9th July 2026 6:14pm
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wsl-61
Mags
ace
Perfect capture to go with your quote.
July 10th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
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Beautifully presented
July 10th, 2026
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