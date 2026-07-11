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Previous
Photo 4211
11july
Trying to get a little yard work done today. My cherry tomato has loads of little green tomatoes and one ripe one!
11th July 2026
11th Jul 26
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amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
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2
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365
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iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
11th July 2026 2:25pm
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Mags
ace
A lovely still life. I would probably have eaten that tomato before I got a pic though. =)
July 12th, 2026
Ann H. LeFevre
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Nice vignette- that tomato sure looks tasty!
July 12th, 2026
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