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11july by amyk
Photo 4211

11july

Trying to get a little yard work done today. My cherry tomato has loads of little green tomatoes and one ripe one!
11th July 2026 11th Jul 26

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
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Mags ace
A lovely still life. I would probably have eaten that tomato before I got a pic though. =)
July 12th, 2026  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Nice vignette- that tomato sure looks tasty!
July 12th, 2026  
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