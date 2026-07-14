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14july by amyk
Photo 4214

14july

daisy, edited.
14th July 2026 14th Jul 26

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
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Ann H. LeFevre ace
So pretty and appealing!
July 15th, 2026  
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