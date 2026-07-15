Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4215
15july
visiting my son in Ohio; went for an early walk since the heat dome effect is here also. Taken at Bulls Run nature preserve, Middletown, Ohio
15th July 2026
15th Jul 26
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
5376
photos
205
followers
260
following
1154% complete
View this month »
4208
4209
4210
4211
4212
4213
4214
4215
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
15th July 2026 9:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Oh WOW
July 16th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close