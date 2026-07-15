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15july by amyk
Photo 4215

15july

visiting my son in Ohio; went for an early walk since the heat dome effect is here also. Taken at Bulls Run nature preserve, Middletown, Ohio
15th July 2026 15th Jul 26

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
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Christine Sztukowski ace
Oh WOW
July 16th, 2026  
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