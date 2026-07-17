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hotel mirror by amyk
Photo 4217

hotel mirror

few days in Ohio to visit son and his girlfriend…and noticed this bit of interesting light, tagged for 52week challenge, week 28 “choice”
17th July 2026 17th Jul 26

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
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Photo Details

Mags ace
Very mysterious capture!
July 18th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very artistic
July 18th, 2026  
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