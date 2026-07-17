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Previous
Photo 4217
hotel mirror
few days in Ohio to visit son and his girlfriend…and noticed this bit of interesting light, tagged for 52week challenge, week 28 “choice”
17th July 2026
17th Jul 26
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amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
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Photo Details
Views
9
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2
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2
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365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
16th July 2026 6:51am
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52wc-2026-w28
Mags
ace
Very mysterious capture!
July 18th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very artistic
July 18th, 2026
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