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18july by amyk
Photo 4218

18july

obedient plant
18th July 2026 18th Jul 26

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
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Christine Sztukowski ace
Very beautiful
July 19th, 2026  
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