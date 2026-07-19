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Previous
Photo 4219
at the museum
taken at the Cincinnati Art Museum
19th July 2026
19th Jul 26
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amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
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Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
16th July 2026 1:28pm
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Heather
ace
A nice indoor-looking-out shot of the statue, Amy! This works really well in b/w! Fav
July 20th, 2026
Shutterbug
ace
B&W is a nice choice here.
July 20th, 2026
Mags
ace
Wonderful b&w!
July 20th, 2026
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