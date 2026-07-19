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at the museum by amyk
Photo 4219

at the museum

taken at the Cincinnati Art Museum
19th July 2026 19th Jul 26

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
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Heather ace
A nice indoor-looking-out shot of the statue, Amy! This works really well in b/w! Fav
July 20th, 2026  
Shutterbug ace
B&W is a nice choice here.
July 20th, 2026  
Mags ace
Wonderful b&w!
July 20th, 2026  
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