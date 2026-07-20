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circa 1973 by amyk
Photo 4220

circa 1973

For the 52week challenge, week 29 “books”. Dictionary my husband took to college.
20th July 2026 20th Jul 26

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
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Mags ace
Wonderful capture! I still use mine. =)
July 22nd, 2026  
Junan Heath ace
Great collage!
July 22nd, 2026  
Kathy ace
Interesting collage. Wondering now if I kept my old dictionary. It was actually my father's and well used before I got it.
July 22nd, 2026  
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