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Photo 4221
531
i find “grungy” scene photography interesting but haven’t done much (or any)…gave it a try…
21st July 2026
21st Jul 26
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amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
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Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
16th July 2026 8:31am
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Mags
ace
Well done!
July 22nd, 2026
Maggiemae
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Grungy is a particular word isn't it! This could be it!
July 22nd, 2026
Kathy
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Very grungy.
July 22nd, 2026
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