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531 by amyk
Photo 4221

531

i find “grungy” scene photography interesting but haven’t done much (or any)…gave it a try…
21st July 2026 21st Jul 26

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
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Mags ace
Well done!
July 22nd, 2026  
Maggiemae ace
Grungy is a particular word isn't it! This could be it!
July 22nd, 2026  
Kathy ace
Very grungy.
July 22nd, 2026  
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