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25july by amyk
Photo 4225

25july

for the 52week challenge, week 30 “Fibonacci composition”. My implied spiral starts with the top bud and curves around to the flower left center.
25th July 2026 25th Jul 26

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
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Mags ace
Very beautiful!
July 26th, 2026  
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