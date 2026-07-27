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Previous
Photo 4227
27july
from my walk along the river
27th July 2026
27th Jul 26
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amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
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Photo Details
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15
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3
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1
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365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
24th July 2026 11:48am
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Rick Schies
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Oh, this looks so calming and inviting
July 28th, 2026
gloria jones
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Lovely capture of the reflections...nice pov, composition
July 28th, 2026
Mags
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Beautiful scene and framing of those reflections.
July 28th, 2026
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