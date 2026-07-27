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27july by amyk
Photo 4227

27july

from my walk along the river
27th July 2026 27th Jul 26

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
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Rick Schies ace
Oh, this looks so calming and inviting
July 28th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Lovely capture of the reflections...nice pov, composition
July 28th, 2026  
Mags ace
Beautiful scene and framing of those reflections.
July 28th, 2026  
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