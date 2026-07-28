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Previous
Photo 4228
28july
For the weekly quote challenge
28th July 2026
28th Jul 26
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amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
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365
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iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
23rd July 2026 6:35pm
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Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Great quote for a lovely image!
July 29th, 2026
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