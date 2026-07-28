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28july by amyk
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28july

For the weekly quote challenge
28th July 2026 28th Jul 26

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
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Ann H. LeFevre ace
Great quote for a lovely image!
July 29th, 2026  
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