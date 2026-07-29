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Previous
Photo 4229
Eastern Tiger Swallowtail
showed up this morning as I was watering flowers…stayed around long enough for me to get some photos with my phone
29th July 2026
29th Jul 26
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amyK
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@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
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Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
29th July 2026 11:45am
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gloria jones
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Super capture
July 30th, 2026
Ann H. LeFevre
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Beautiful capture!
July 30th, 2026
Mags
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Beautiful capture and detail.
July 30th, 2026
Mark
Beautiful shot. I really like this.
July 30th, 2026
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