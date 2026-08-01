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Previous
Photo 4232
1august
Always tempting to take daylily photos
1st August 2026
1st Aug 26
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amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
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Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
29th July 2026 6:55pm
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Mags
ace
Beautiful!
August 2nd, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
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Delightful
August 2nd, 2026
Junan Heath
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Gorgeous shot!
August 2nd, 2026
Heather
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Yes, and this is a very pretty one! Lovely with the pinks and the inner orange. Fav
August 2nd, 2026
Shutterbug
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Terrific comp, color, details….
August 2nd, 2026
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