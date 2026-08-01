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1august by amyk
Photo 4232

1august

Always tempting to take daylily photos
1st August 2026 1st Aug 26

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
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Mags ace
Beautiful!
August 2nd, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Delightful
August 2nd, 2026  
Junan Heath ace
Gorgeous shot!
August 2nd, 2026  
Heather ace
Yes, and this is a very pretty one! Lovely with the pinks and the inner orange. Fav
August 2nd, 2026  
Shutterbug ace
Terrific comp, color, details….
August 2nd, 2026  
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