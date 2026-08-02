Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4233
2august
pretty from this direction too
2nd August 2026
2nd Aug 26
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
5399
photos
203
followers
260
following
1159% complete
View this month »
4226
4227
4228
4229
4230
4231
4232
4233
Latest from all albums
4228
4229
4230
4231
1073
4232
1074
4233
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
31st July 2026 11:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome pov
August 3rd, 2026
Hazel
ace
It IS pretty - nice bokeh too!
August 3rd, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close