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2august by amyk
Photo 4233

2august

pretty from this direction too
2nd August 2026 2nd Aug 26

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
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Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome pov
August 3rd, 2026  
Hazel ace
It IS pretty - nice bokeh too!
August 3rd, 2026  
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