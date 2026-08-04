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Photo 4235
4august
have a crowd of grackles and starlings at the feeders lately, adults and juveniles
4th August 2026
4th Aug 26
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amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
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365
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COOLPIX P1000
Taken
4th August 2026 3:35pm
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