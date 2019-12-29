Sign up
318 / 365
Gonna fly now
For the song title 58 challenge....theme from “Rocky”
https://youtu.be/ioE_O7Lm0I4
29th December 2019
29th Dec 19
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
2189
photos
102
followers
149
following
311
312
313
314
315
316
317
318
1822
316
1823
1824
317
1825
1826
318
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
extras
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
21st December 2019 2:26pm
Tags
songtitle-58
Walks @ 7
ace
Wonderful timing and fits very well.
December 30th, 2019
