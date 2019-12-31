Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
319 / 365
Office building b&w
Converted this one from earlier to b&w for the artist challenge (Michael Kenna).
thanks for the suggestion, Jackie
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
31st December 2019
31st Dec 19
4
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
2192
photos
101
followers
150
following
87% complete
View this month »
312
313
314
315
316
317
318
319
Latest from all albums
1824
317
1825
1826
318
1827
319
1828
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
extras
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
26th December 2019 6:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
ac-kenna20
Hope D Jennings
ace
Good idea! Fabulous edit!
January 1st, 2020
Debra
ace
Looks great
January 1st, 2020
Rick
ace
Cool capture.
January 1st, 2020
Diana Ludwigs
ace
It looks fabulous Amy!
January 1st, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close