Office building b&w by amyk
319 / 365

Office building b&w

Converted this one from earlier to b&w for the artist challenge (Michael Kenna).
thanks for the suggestion, Jackie @30pics4jackiesdiamond
31st December 2019 31st Dec 19

amyK

a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Good idea! Fabulous edit!
January 1st, 2020  
Looks great
January 1st, 2020  
Cool capture.
January 1st, 2020  
It looks fabulous Amy!
January 1st, 2020  
