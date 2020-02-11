Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
337 / 365
11february
Doves in the snow, cleaning up under the bird feeder
11th February 2020
11th Feb 20
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
2255
photos
109
followers
163
following
92% complete
View this month »
330
331
332
333
334
335
336
337
Latest from all albums
336
1865
1866
1867
1868
1869
337
1870
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
extras
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
10th February 2020 10:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Rick
ace
Guess it's easier than getting it out of the grass. Great shot.
February 12th, 2020
Milanie
ace
Love doves in the snow
February 12th, 2020
Barb
ace
Great closeup!
February 12th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close