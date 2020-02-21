Previous
Squirrel and his snack by amyk
342 / 365

Squirrel and his snack

Already had a corn feeder for the squirrels, since adding a peanut feeder there is no shortage of squirrels in the yard.
21st February 2020 21st Feb 20

Photo Details

