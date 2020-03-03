Previous
Next
got it... by amyk
351 / 365

got it...

3rd March 2020 3rd Mar 20

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
96% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
He is almost showing off.
March 4th, 2020  
Diana ace
fabulous capture and timing.
March 4th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise