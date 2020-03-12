Sign up
354 / 365
12march
First red-winged blackbird we’ve seen this year...definitely hear them before we see them!
12th March 2020
12th Mar 20
0
0
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
2303
photos
110
followers
165
following
96% complete
347
348
349
350
351
352
353
354
352
1896
353
1897
1898
1899
354
1900
Views
2
Album
extras
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
12th March 2020 11:23am
