12march by amyk
354 / 365

12march

First red-winged blackbird we’ve seen this year...definitely hear them before we see them!
12th March 2020 12th Mar 20

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
