Previous
Next
5:47pm 3-15-2020 by amyk
357 / 365

5:47pm 3-15-2020

My photo for the Worldwide Minute. I may rename this “social isolation” as that is the order of the day. Don’t feel too sorry for Marty...our daily dog outings are continuing as they don’t involve contact with others in close proximity.
15th March 2020 15th Mar 20

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
97% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Rick ace
Didn't realize there was a Worldwide minute today. Oh well. Great shot with this one.
March 16th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise