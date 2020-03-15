Sign up
5:47pm 3-15-2020
My photo for the Worldwide Minute. I may rename this “social isolation” as that is the order of the day. Don’t feel too sorry for Marty...our daily dog outings are continuing as they don’t involve contact with others in close proximity.
15th March 2020
15th Mar 20
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Tags
wwm2020
Rick
ace
Didn't realize there was a Worldwide minute today. Oh well. Great shot with this one.
March 16th, 2020
