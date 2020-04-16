Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 379
day16-low key; sort of
Was trying for low key; still a little white in this, but will do for today....
16th April 2020
16th Apr 20
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
2363
photos
111
followers
165
following
103% complete
View this month »
372
373
374
375
376
377
378
379
Latest from all albums
376
1932
377
1933
378
1934
379
1935
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
extras
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
16th April 2020 3:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30-shots2020
Hope D Jennings
ace
I love the lighting!!!
April 17th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close