Photo 399
Eastern Phoebe
If my ID is correct....
8th May 2020
8th May 20
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
2407
photos
116
followers
168
following
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
extras
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
6th May 2020 2:15pm
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Jeff and I think you're right. I always find them easier to identify by listening to their call- "Pheee-bee". We hear them in the woods behind our house a lot in the Spring. Nice shot!
May 9th, 2020
