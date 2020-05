Swan at Nayanquing Point

Waiting on contractor for roofing project we booked just before the quarantine started. Outdoor construction has reopened but today we are in the drenching rain system which is bringing 4-5 inches of rain. Mom (who is 84) has water in her basement. Checked on her & will go back tomorrow for clean up once the rain stops. Home again and dog threw up in the living room. Reminding myself that family is healthy and there is food on the table. And so...here is a swan! Thanks for listening. :)