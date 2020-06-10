Previous
Christmas in June by amyk
Christmas in June

For the current macro-stamps challenge. As a child, I played at stamp-collecting for awhile. Was collecting each year’s Christmas stamp, and why I still have these is a good question!
Corinne ace
Very nice collection !
June 11th, 2020  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful collection.
June 11th, 2020  
