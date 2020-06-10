Sign up
Photo 415
Christmas in June
For the current macro-stamps challenge. As a child, I played at stamp-collecting for awhile. Was collecting each year’s Christmas stamp, and why I still have these is a good question!
10th June 2020
10th Jun 20
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
2458
photos
117
followers
170
following
5
2
extras
ILCA-77M2
10th June 2020 4:16pm
Tags
macro-stamps
Corinne
ace
Very nice collection !
June 11th, 2020
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful collection.
June 11th, 2020
