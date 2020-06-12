Sign up
Photo 417
Egret at Nayanquing
Another from our recent birding trip...
12th June 2020
12th Jun 20
2
1
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
2462
photos
117
followers
170
following
114% complete
410
411
412
413
414
415
416
417
414
1989
415
1990
416
1991
417
1992
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
extras
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
8th June 2020 1:00pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kaylynn
Very nice picture
June 13th, 2020
Walks @ 7
ace
This is lovely. Fav.
June 13th, 2020
