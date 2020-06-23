Previous
Evening-Lake Mitchell by amyk
Evening-Lake Mitchell

For the 52 week challenge week 25-sunrise/sunset
With all day rain, I was surprised to be rewarded with at least a little sunset.
23rd June 2020

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details

