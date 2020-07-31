Previous
31july by amyk
Photo 441

31july

Not sure of the ID on this bird; thinking maybe Eastern Phoebe.
31st July 2020 31st Jul 20

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Annie D ace
making sure we adhere to the rules hahahaha
August 1st, 2020  
Shirley (mjmaven) ace
I think your ID could be right. In another month he’ll have that whole area to roam without being bothered by all those binoculars & cameras !
August 1st, 2020  
