Photo 444
wires & rust
For the mundane challenge-“wires”
14th August 2020
14th Aug 20
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
2552
photos
119
followers
175
following
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
extras
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
14th August 2020 6:11pm
Tags
mundane-wires
Rick
ace
Cool capture.
August 15th, 2020
Milanie
ace
Excellent choice!
August 15th, 2020
