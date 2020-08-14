Previous
wires & rust by amyk
Photo 444

wires & rust

For the mundane challenge-“wires”
14th August 2020 14th Aug 20

amyK

amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details

Rick ace
Cool capture.
August 15th, 2020  
Milanie ace
Excellent choice!
August 15th, 2020  
