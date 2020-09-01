Sign up
Photo 450
Reliable
Joining the September nifty-fifty (35mm in my case-crop sensor) SOOC challenge. Day 1 and already frustrated finding a suitable subject so finally went with Marty on the patio, my reliable fallback.
1st September 2020
1st Sep 20
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
2577
photos
120
followers
176
following
Tags
nf-sooc-2020
bkb in the city
Cute pic
September 2nd, 2020
