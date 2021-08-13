Sign up
Photo 591
Fading
Fading flowers; fading summer….edited in Snapseed for the ETSOOI challenge 134
13th August 2021
13th Aug 21
2
1
592
593
594
595
596
597
598
599
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
extras
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
13th August 2021 11:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
etsooi-134
Rick
ace
At least they still had a little bit of color. Great shot.
August 23rd, 2021
Milanie
ace
Nice sharp heads
August 23rd, 2021
