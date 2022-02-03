Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 644
Corn snacking
The ear corn feeder was intended for squirrels, however in fall and winter the blue jays eat the corn too. First time I’ve seen a red-bellied woodpecker enjoying the corn….
3rd February 2022
3rd Feb 22
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3302
photos
170
followers
230
following
176% complete
View this month »
637
638
639
640
641
642
643
644
Latest from all albums
2588
2589
642
2590
643
2591
644
2592
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
extras
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
3rd February 2022 11:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Amazing timing Amy, what a capture. No idea they eat corn.
February 4th, 2022
Rick
ace
Nice that they've got a little snack out there in the cold. Great shot.
February 4th, 2022
jackie edwards
ace
Had to get what they could with this weather!
February 4th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close