Corn snacking by amyk
Photo 644

Corn snacking

The ear corn feeder was intended for squirrels, however in fall and winter the blue jays eat the corn too. First time I’ve seen a red-bellied woodpecker enjoying the corn….
3rd February 2022 3rd Feb 22

amyK

Esther Rosenberg ace
Amazing timing Amy, what a capture. No idea they eat corn.
February 4th, 2022  
Rick ace
Nice that they've got a little snack out there in the cold. Great shot.
February 4th, 2022  
jackie edwards ace
Had to get what they could with this weather!
February 4th, 2022  
