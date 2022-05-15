Previous
Hawk portrait by amyk
Photo 671

Hawk portrait

Another from yesterday’s hawk visit. Managed some zoomed in shots since he was so cooperative. Tagged for the non-domestic animals challenge.
15th May 2022 15th May 22

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
jackie edwards ace
Exquisite close up! Beautiful bird!
May 16th, 2022  
Chris Cook ace
Great shot
May 16th, 2022  
