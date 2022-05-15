Sign up
Photo 671
Hawk portrait
Another from yesterday’s hawk visit. Managed some zoomed in shots since he was so cooperative. Tagged for the non-domestic animals challenge.
15th May 2022
15th May 22
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Tags
nda04
jackie edwards
ace
Exquisite close up! Beautiful bird!
May 16th, 2022
Chris Cook
ace
Great shot
May 16th, 2022
