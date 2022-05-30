Previous
Red-winged blackbird close up by amyk
Photo 674

Red-winged blackbird close up

Another from yesterday at Nayanquing Point. Landed right near the car as we were leaving…couldn’t resist the opportunity for a close up! :). And I think he’s smiling!
30th May 2022 30th May 22

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Milanie ace
Super close-up
May 31st, 2022  
Mags ace
Splendid capture!
May 31st, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Totally was looking for your attention on your way out! Great close up!
May 31st, 2022  
Jane Pittenger ace
Nice pose
May 31st, 2022  
