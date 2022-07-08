Previous
New artwork by amyk
Photo 683

New artwork

A new mural on the side of a downtown hardware store.
8th July 2022

amyK

amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Diana
Such a wonderful mural.
July 9th, 2022  
Walks @ 7
Bright and happy one too
July 9th, 2022  
Babs
Beautiful, I love street art, it makes what would have been just a boring wall look so interesting.
July 9th, 2022  
