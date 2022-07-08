Sign up
Photo 683
New artwork
A new mural on the side of a downtown hardware store.
8th July 2022
8th Jul 22
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Album
extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
2nd July 2022 9:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful mural.
July 9th, 2022
Walks @ 7
ace
Bright and happy one too
July 9th, 2022
Babs
ace
Beautiful, I love street art, it makes what would have been just a boring wall look so interesting.
July 9th, 2022
