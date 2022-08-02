Previous
Bay Port Fish Company by amyk
Bay Port Fish Company

another from our recent trip…have photographed this building lots of times; just like it for some reason…gave it a grungy edit this time for a little variety
2nd August 2022 2nd Aug 22

amyK

amyK
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
