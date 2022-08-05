Sign up
Photo 694
closed daylily
perhaps a bit of wabi-sabi
5th August 2022
5th Aug 22
5
3
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3535
photos
178
followers
238
following
190% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
extras
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
5th August 2022 11:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Milanie
ace
The light is so beautiful on this against black
August 6th, 2022
jackie edwards
ace
gorgeous lighting
August 6th, 2022
Call me Joe
ace
⭐️❤️
August 6th, 2022
Mags
ace
Lovely light and shape.
August 6th, 2022
Chris Cook
ace
Excellent!
August 6th, 2022
Leave a Comment
