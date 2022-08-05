Previous
closed daylily by amyk
Photo 694

closed daylily

perhaps a bit of wabi-sabi
5th August 2022 5th Aug 22

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
The light is so beautiful on this against black
August 6th, 2022  
gorgeous lighting
August 6th, 2022  
⭐️❤️
August 6th, 2022  
Lovely light and shape.
August 6th, 2022  
Excellent!
August 6th, 2022  
