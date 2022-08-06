Sign up
Photo 695
stones
Playing catch up on the 52week challenge—week 29 “product photo” , perhaps what might be seen in a magazine. Finally came up with this.
6th August 2022
6th Aug 22
3
0
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3537
photos
178
followers
239
following
Tags
52wc-2022-w29
Annie D
ace
beautiful composition
August 7th, 2022
Diana
ace
It's beautiful!
August 7th, 2022
Babs
ace
Lovely composition.
August 7th, 2022
