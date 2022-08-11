Sign up
Photo 698
Least Sandpiper…
…according to the Merlin bird ID app. Seen at Nayanquing Point wildlife area.
11th August 2022
11th Aug 22
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Views
11
Fav's
2
Album
extras
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
9th August 2022 11:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
