in the thistle by amyk
in the thistle

This time of year, the goldfinches’ favorite place to be…
13th August 2022 13th Aug 22

amyK

a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Esther Rosenberg ace
How fantastic is timing on this capture!!
August 14th, 2022  
