Photo 703
Egret profile
from our recent visit to Nayanquing Point
16th August 2022
16th Aug 22
amyK
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
extras
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
9th August 2022 12:45pm
Maggiemae
ace
Its a wonder that these birds can actually see along that long beak! No forehead! Super shot!
August 17th, 2022
