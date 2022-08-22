Sign up
Photo 708
22august
A little far for a good shot but I love that wing drying pose.
22nd August 2022
22nd Aug 22
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3567
photos
177
followers
238
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
extras
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
20th August 2022 1:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Liz Milne
ace
Wonderful capture!
August 23rd, 2022
