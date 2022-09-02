Previous
patio leaf by amyk
Photo 713

patio leaf

For the nifty fifty, sooc challenge. An often frustrating challenge, but excellent learning experience. Sunlight was in&out of the trees on this and I think I caught a bit too much on the left.
2nd September 2022 2nd Sep 22

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Mags ace
Nicely done!
September 3rd, 2022  
