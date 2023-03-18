Previous
Next
lines&shadows by amyk
Photo 782

lines&shadows

For the artist challenge Andre Kertesz. Inspiration was his many shadow photographs, an example here: https://www.wikiart.org/en/andre-kertesz/jardin-du-luxembourg-paris-1925
18th March 2023 18th Mar 23

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
214% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise