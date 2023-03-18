Sign up
Photo 782
lines&shadows
For the artist challenge Andre Kertesz. Inspiration was his many shadow photographs, an example here:
https://www.wikiart.org/en/andre-kertesz/jardin-du-luxembourg-paris-1925
18th March 2023
18th Mar 23
0
0
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3858
photos
184
followers
243
following
214% complete
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
18th March 2023 11:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ac-andrekertesz
