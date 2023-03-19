Sign up
Photo 783
posing on the anthurium
another from the Butterflies in Bloom event…
19th March 2023
19th Mar 23
1
1
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3860
photos
184
followers
243
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
extras
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
4th March 2023 1:47pm
Elisa Smith
ace
Lovely close up.
March 20th, 2023
