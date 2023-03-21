Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 785
blue jay pose
one I liked from earlier this month
21st March 2023
21st Mar 23
2
0
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
extras
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
13th March 2023 4:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
slaabs
ace
He stands out against the background. Nice pose.
March 22nd, 2023
Babs
ace
What a beautiful bird
March 22nd, 2023
