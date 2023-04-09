Sign up
Photo 797
happy Easter!
Three crocuses and a few Siberian squill have blossomed so far…but it was 65F (18C) today so no complaints! A nice day with family. Happy Easter to all who celebrate it.
9th April 2023
9th Apr 23
5
4
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3898
photos
184
followers
246
following
218% complete
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
9th April 2023 6:20pm
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful..happy Easter to you too.
April 10th, 2023
Jane Pittenger
ace
Beautiful color and detail
April 10th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Happy Easter! Beautiful flower.
April 10th, 2023
Elisa Smith
ace
Beautiful colours.
April 10th, 2023
*lynn
ace
love this ~ fav
April 10th, 2023
