16april by amyk
Photo 804

16april

Spring is the time to practice Red-winged blackbird captures…love their cattail poses…
16th April 2023 16th Apr 23

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
great capture
April 17th, 2023  
Liz Milne
Super!
Super!
April 17th, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
Isn't he gorgeous - with just a flash of red on that black body!
April 17th, 2023  
Elisa Smith ace
Brilliant shot. Love it.
April 17th, 2023  
Mags ace
Marvelous!
April 17th, 2023  
