Photo 804
16april
Spring is the time to practice Red-winged blackbird captures…love their cattail poses…
16th April 2023
16th Apr 23
5
4
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
3913
photos
184
followers
245
following
797
798
799
800
801
802
803
804
801
802
3027
80
803
3028
804
3029
Views
2
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
extras
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
15th April 2023 11:15am
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
great capture
April 17th, 2023
Liz Milne
ace
Super!
April 17th, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
Isn't he gorgeous - with just a flash of red on that black body!
April 17th, 2023
Elisa Smith
ace
Brilliant shot. Love it.
April 17th, 2023
Mags
ace
Marvelous!
April 17th, 2023
